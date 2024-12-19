US Consulate likely to open in Bengaluru next month: Ambassador Garcetti

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The US is working on its commitment to open a Consulate in Bengaluru next month, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Thursday.

The US had earlier announced that it will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Pointing out that the US was the only major country that does not have a consulate in Bengaluru, Garcetti said, "So we're working very hard on that. I hope to announce some good news in that shortly, we already have the Foreign Commercial Service in Bengaluru... We are committed to seeing our commitment to opening up Bengaluru consulate, hopefully in January." He made the remarks during an interactive session organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) here. PTI RSN TRB