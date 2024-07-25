US Customs and Border Protection slaps fine on IndiGo

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The US Customs and Border Protection has penalised IndiGo for delayed payment of immigration user fee and the airline is exploring the possibility of a penalty waiver.

A fine of USD 5,832.60 has been imposed on IndiGo, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

"The authority has imposed penalty for payment of immigration user fee after due date (non interlinable tax). The company is exploring the possibility of waiver of penalty," the airline said in the filing.

The company received an intimation from the authority about the penalty on July 24.

Further, it said there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, rose 1.22 per cent to Rs 4,430.50 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.