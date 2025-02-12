US firm Lam Research commits investment worth over Rs 10,000 Cr investment in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Global semiconductor equipment manufacturing firm, Lam Research has committed an investment of over Rs 10,000 Crore in Karnataka over the next few years, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Karnataka to earmark a land parcel owned by KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board) for the planned investment.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at the inaugural ceremony of Invest Karnataka 2025 here.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised that this investment places Karnataka at the heart of the global semiconductor ecosystem.

"Lam Research is an American company that develops tools essential for semiconductor manufacturing. These tools are used in wafer processing and wiring of semiconductor devices. This announcement and investment is a huge addition to Karnataka's semiconductor ecosystem. It showcases the confidence and potential of Karnataka in these strategic sectors," it stated. PTI AMP SA