US firm Sloan Valve Company to launch first experience centre in India

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) US-based plumbing solutions major Sloan Valve Company will soon open its first experience centre in India at Gurugram in Haryana, a statement said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Illinois-based company is selling its products in India through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sloan India.

The company is gearing up to unveil its flagship facility in Gurugram spread over 20,000 sq ft which will comprise an experience centre featuring live product displays, it said.

The facility will also include its corporate office, engineering and design centre, and a light assembly manufacturing unit.

“The experience centre is meticulously designed to offer visitors firsthand encounters with our products,” Sloan India Director Krishna Mukti said.

Sloan is a global leader in plumbing solutions with roots tracing back to 1906. It offers sustainable, and hygienic restroom solutions across commercial, residential, industrial, and institutional sectors. PTI KKS MR