US firm Waters Corporation investing $16 million to set up global capability centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) The US-based analytical laboratory instrument and software company Waters Corporation is investing USD 16 million to set up its global capability centre in Bengaluru, according to the office of Karnataka Large and Medium Industries & Infrastructure Minister M B Patil.

Advertisment

The company's President and CEO, Udit Batra, shared this information with the visiting business delegation headed by Patil on Thursday in Boston, his office said in a statement here.

The company has requested support in building partnerships with local pharmaceutical giants manufacturing biosimilars to be able to collaborate with the vision to export medicines to other markets, it said.

The Minister-led delegation also met the senior executives of Teradyne, a leading provider of automation equipment for the electronics and semiconductor industries, and visited the company’s testing facilities.

During the meeting, the delegation also discussed about supporting the company with building a sales presence by connecting to customers in the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) space to ensure future investments in R&D and manufacturing in Karnataka, the statement added. PTI AMP RS SS