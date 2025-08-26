US footwear major begins exports from Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Aug 26 (PTI) US-based footwear brand New Balance Athletics, Inc., has shipped its maiden overseas consignment from Tamil Nadu to global markets, reaching a significant milestone in its operations in the State, the government said.
"This achievement showcases global confidence in Tamil Nadu's world-class manufacturing and reaffirms our place on the international stage," government-backed investment promotion agency Guidance said.
In a social media post on Tuesday, Guidance said, "New Balance, now Made in Tamil Nadu, exported to the World. Boston's iconic footwear Brand New Balance has launched its first-ever exports from India - Made in Tamil Nadu.." The export was made in association between the city-headquartered Farida Group and Taiwan-based CJ Group.
With plans for establishing a landmark greenfield facility in the Tirupattur-Ambur corridor, the exports 'mark a new era for our footwear industry, making huge strides in sports and synthetic segments.' New Balance is a privately-held family-owned company and it is led by Joe Preston, the President and Chief Executive Officer. It is a multi-national USD 4 billion brand and has more than 7,500 associates globally. New Balance has 400 company-owned retail locations and 3,400 New Balance locations run by third parties, the company said in its website. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH