US-India Business Council launches task force to align leadership between two nations on artificial intelligence

Washington, Feb 15 (PTI) The US India Business Council on Thursday announced the launch of its AI Task Force (AI-TF) which it said is a pivotal step in aligning US and Indian leadership on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The business body, which represents leading global companies operating across the United States, India, and the Indo-Pacific region, said that AI-TF will advance AI concepts and principles, drive multi-stakeholder processes, and promote the development and commercialisation of AI technologies.

The AI-TF builds on the Chamber of Commerce’s AI principles and endorsement of the OECD’s recommendations on AI, it said.

"The AI-TF is a game-changer, especially needed amid the rapidly evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence. Through this initiative, we seek to harness the immense potential of AI, propelling competitiveness in both US and Indian economies and our citizen-led societies," USIBC president Atul Keshap said.

"Together, we look forward to shaping a future where AI is a catalyst for progress, bringing forth advancements that uphold our shared values and democratic principles and drive economic prosperity for both our great democracies," he said.

The new committee members, include Kamal Ahluwalia, president at Ikigai Labs and Todd Skinner, president of International at TransUnion; alongside USIBC Board Chairman and executive vice chairman of Nasdaq Ed Knight.

"The creation of USIBC’s AI-TF is a major step toward fostering a deeper partnership on the most innovative and transformative technologies of our time,” said Knight.

“The Task Force will encourage a principled approach to AI adoption, ensuring that these transformative technologies can be harnessed in a manner that is safe and secure,” he said.

Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the US National Science Foundation said partnerships will be key to the future of a trustworthy, safe, and secure AI enterprise.

“AI is advancing at an incredible pace, requiring researchers to collaborate and share resources for cutting-edge innovations and discoveries alongside a commitment to shared values and principles,” he said.

Matthew Pine, Xylem president and CEO, said that collaboration is critical to ensure communities have access to the solutions they need to address water challenges.

“This collaboration is why Xylem launched the Reservoir Center for Water Solutions alongside water sector leaders, and why we were honoured to gather Director Panchanathan and the US-India Business Council to announce the creation of the AI Task Force,” he said. PTI LKJ RUP RUP