US, India share strong focus on energy transition, says US official

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) United States Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pyatt on Monday said the US and India have very strong focus on energy transition and there is a lot synergy between them to ensure alternative supply chain, especially for renewables.

During a virtual press briefing on Monday, Pyatt shared his views about energy priorities, and on opportunities and challenges around critical minerals for the global energy transition.

Pyatt, who visited India in January, spoke about energy transition, reliable supply chains, energy security, and advancing commercial cooperation with private sector partners in India's rapidly growing clean energy sector.

He said India is one of the US's most important energy relationships in the world.

He said he met Microsoft and renewable energy firm Greenko Group during his visit to Hyderabad last month, saying the progress in infrastructure was jaw-dropping.

He said that he was of the view that US-India relations for the energy sector is important to create alternative supply chains, especially in renewables.

He cited the example of the Russia-Ukraine war, the geopolitical reason disrupting energy supply chain.

He pointed towards China -- the largest producer of renewable energy equipment like solar cells, modules -- saying that there is a need for an alternative supply chain.

He also lauded Indian firms' efforts for producing electric three-wheelers.

He said these electric three-wheelers can be used for delivery in the US as well in big cities like New York where big trucks cannot go.

About cooperation between the US and India, he said he has been visiting the Shastri Bhavan (in New Delhi that houses the oil ministry) for the past 30 years but never had such encouraging meetings. PTI KKS TRB