US indictment of Adani violates sovereignty of other countries: Kanwal Sibal

New Delhi: Former Foreign Secretary of India, Kanwal Sibal, openly questioned the United States for what he perceives as an overreach of its legal jurisdiction into Indian affairs. In a post on X, Sibal expressed his disapproval of the US indictment of an Indian national for alleged bribery activities conducted on Indian soil.

Sibal argued that such actions by the US represent "sheer high-handedness" and an "abusive use of US power."

He emphasised that if the US possesses information regarding acts of bribery in India, the appropriate action would be to engage with the Indian legal system rather than unilaterally prosecuting an Indian citizen.

"The indictment is against an Indian national for acts committed on Indian soil. The extraterritorial jurisdiction claimed by the US violates the sovereignty of other countries," he stated.

He raised questions about how the American prosecutor could conduct investigations in India, suggesting that this would be a direct violation of Indian law and national sovereignty. "How has the American prosecutor investigated the matter in India?" Sibal queried.

Moreover, Sibal pointed out the irony in the US legal actions by noting the deep-rooted corruption within its own political system, attributing it to the "nexus between big corporations and the political class."

He urged the US to focus on domestic issues rather than extending its legal reach internationally.

The former diplomat warned that such actions could strain the bilateral relations between India and the US.

"Such buccaneering will cost India-US relations," he cautioned.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors with allegedly being part of an elaborate scheme to pay USD 265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

The bombshell allegations may have a widespread fallout ranging from reputational risk to the conglomerate, inability to raise funds from the US market and the billionaire being forced to restrict his overseas travels to opening a political pandora's box that will give the Opposition another tool to target the government just as Parliament meets for the winter session, starting Monday.

Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others including his nephew Sagar, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with paying bribes to unidentified officials in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha governments to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than USD 2 billion in profit over 20 years.

Prosecutors said the US started an investigation in 2022. They alleged the group raised USD 2 billion in loans and bonds, including from US firms, on the backs of false and misleading statements.