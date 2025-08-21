US IT firm Kyndryl plans to invest USD 2.25 billion in India over next three years

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) US-based IT firm Kyndryl plans to invest USD 2.25 billion, about Rs 19,600 crore, in India over the next three years with a focus on developing future-ready talent and establishing an AI laboratory, the company said on Thursday.

The announcement came after Kyndryl Chairman and CEO Martin Schroeter met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It was a truly enriching meeting with Martin Schroeter. India warmly welcomes global partners to explore the vast opportunities in our nation and collaborate with our talented youth to innovate and excel. Together, we all can build solutions that not only benefit India but also contribute to global progress," the PM said after the meeting.

Kyndryl said its growth plans in India will focus on modernising essential technology infrastructure for leading organisations.

"As part of this USD 2.25 billion commitment over the next three years, Kyndryl is focusing on the development of future-ready talent and establishing an AI lab in India to expand the company's impact in the world's most populous country," the company said in a statement.

The IT firm serves many of India's leading organizations across industries, including the international airport in Bengaluru, Canara Bank, Central Board of Direct Taxes, CreditAccess Grameen, Dr Lal PathLabs, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India, Noida International Airport, National Stock Exchange of India, Somany Ceramics, Suryoday Bank, and more.

"Kyndryl is a proud, trusted partner to our customers and an employer of choice to tens of thousands of Kyndryls across India. We're committed to further developing our people, expanding our technical capabilities and strengthening community partnerships to support growth, innovation and opportunity," Schroeter said.

Kyndryl’s planned commitment includes establishing an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, deepening its engagement with the Government of India on AI, developing IT talent, and supporting digital training for roughly 200,000 citizens, a statement said.

It is focused on strategic areas that will contribute to India's digital public infrastructure goals and long-term economic health, including AI, cybersecurity and hybrid IT modernisation.

"With this commitment, Kyndryl is focused on further supporting our customers in meeting their diverse transformation needs and scaling their operations for the next era of growth," said the company's India President Lingraju Sawkar.