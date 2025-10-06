US pharma major Eli Lilly to invest USD 1 bn in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) US pharma major Eli Lilly would invest USD 1 bn in Telangana to expand its manufacturing and global medicine supply capacity, the government said on Monday.

The announcement was made after the company's global delegation met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at the Integrated Command Control Centre on Monday.

"Telangana secured a massive investment of USD 1 bn by US Pharma major Eli Lilly, which will expand its manufacturing and global medicine supply capacity in Hyderabad," an official release said.

A new manufacturing plant and quality centre would be set up, creating huge job opportunities for Telangana's youth.