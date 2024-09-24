US Polo Assn Joins Zepto’s Quick-Commerce platform

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) US Polo Assn, the official brand of the United States Polo Association on Tuesday announced to partner with Quick commerce platform Zepto selling its premium apparel and fashion.

This collaboration represents a significant leap in quick-commerce, with Zepto sellers expanding from essentials to premium fashion.

US Polo Assn’s collection is now live, offering Zepto platform users a curated selection apparel from classic polo shirts to casualwear, delivered quickly.

***** Garnier enters the Suncare category in India market *Garnier, a mass market cosmetics brand owned by French cosmetics company L'Oréal, has entered into the suncare category, to cater evolving consumer needs in India.

India is a UV hotspot with a high UV index throughout the year making suncare an essential category but still not a daily habit amongst many Indians.

With the introduction of the Super UV sunscreens, Garnier aims to create awareness and education at scale about the importance of sunscreen usage, every day in every season. PTI KRH MR