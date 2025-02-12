US semicon firm Enfabrica commences India ops with R&D hub in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) US-based fabless semiconductor company Enfabrica Corporation on Wednesday announced the start of its India operations with a new office and R&D facility in Hyderabad.

Enfabrica India aims to hire top-tier talent with a target to quadruple the number of employees by the end of 2025, a company statement said.

The company currently has a global team of 135 engineers.

"The new centre will be utilised to accelerate delivery of the world's first Accelerated Compute Fabric SuperNIC (ACF-S) silicon and networking software that enables efficient and reliable scaling of AI infrastructure used for GenAI training, inference and RAG applications," the statement said, adding that the facility will build tailor-made GenAI solutions.

India's advanced digital public infrastructure that spans a diverse demographic and economic landscape is a critical enabler for scaling modern AI applications, it said.

Enfabrica has raised USD 260 million to date from investors including Sutter Hill Ventures, Atreides Management, Spark Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Arm, Nvidia, Samsung Catalyst and Cisco Investments.