US Soy Export Council, Indian poultry group ink pact to boost sector training

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) and Karnataka Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association (KPFBA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance workforce training in India's growing poultry sector.

The partnership will give KPFBA members access to SEC's digital platform, global community, and in-person courses. In return, KPFBA will promote SEC's programmes and track member progress, a statement said.

"This MoU... will open new avenues of innovation, progress and productivity for India's poultry industry," USSEC CEO Jim Sutter said.

KPFBA President Naveen Pasuparthy said the agreement would help in "workforce training, upskilling and capacity-building" across India's poultry and feed milling sector.

The collaboration targets India's demographic dividend, with 68 per cent of its population aged 15-64 years. SEC India has trained over 600 professionals in feed milling, poultry, and soy foods tracks to date, the statement added.