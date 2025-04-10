US tariff pause: Cos should explore alternate mkts, create contingency plan, say experts

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Corporates should create a contingency plan and explore alternate markets for their products during the 90-day pause announced by the Trump administration for the levy of reciprocal tariffs, EY said on Thursday.

It also provides time for India to finalise and execute the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US to achieve the vision of USD 500 billion in trade by 2030.

"It is imperative for businesses to assess their export elasticity to quantify the impact, without ruling out the possibility of increased tariffs being imposed after 90 days...

"Thus, industries must prioritise and create a contingency plan by re-evaluating their supply chain and pricing strategies to align them with competitive global benchmarks and actively explore alternative international markets for various scenarios," EY India Tax Partner Bipin Sapra said.

In a major relief for countries, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday deferred by 90 days the reciprocal tariffs that were scheduled to come into effect from April 9 on 75 countries with which the US has a trade imbalance.

The US, however, raised the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125 per cent "effective immediately".

However, the higher 10 per cent tariff, which was effective from April 5, will continue. In the case of India, the additional duty of 26 per cent to be paid for exports to the US has been put on hold for 90 days.

Barclays, in a research note, said that all Emerging Asian economies (ex-China) and other major developed markets, including the EU, UK and Japan, are still subject to a 10 per cent US import tariff.

"10 per cent is still a tariff level that should not be dismissed, in our view, in terms of its likely drag on global trade. The insistence on maintaining the 10 per cent universal tariff raises questions over how low tariffs can be reduced through successful negotiation – whether 10 per cent is the floor," Barclays said.

Barclays said the 90-day pause reduces the gloom on the economic outlook for Emerging Asia.

The pause "seems to reduce the likelihood that Emerging Asia is headed for its worst GDP outcomes in this highly fluid moment in global economic history – but it does not...mean that the region is out of the woods yet", Barclays added.

Moody's Analytics in its report said even if a 10 per cent tariff on most trading partners becomes a permanent US policy, many APAC economies will suffer direct and indirect bruising as intra-regional trade diminishes.

"Uncertainty is palpable, with tumbling and volatile equity markets headlining financial market turbulence...Households won't want to spend more when the environment is so uncertain, regardless of stronger purchasing power, and businesses will hold back on additional investment as they navigate chaos," Moody's Analytics said in its report 'APAC Outlook: US Versus Them'.