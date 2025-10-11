US tariffs an opportunity to explore new markets, UP chief minister tells carpet traders

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured carpet exporters of the government's full support, and said they should turn challenges due to US tariffs into an opportunity to explore new markets.

Adityanath inaugurated the 49th International Kaleen Mela and the 4th Carpet Expo in Bhadohi on Saturday, the UP government said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said, "Whenever challenges arise, they bring opportunities with them. The US has imposed tariffs, but that is just one country's decision. We are moving rapidly toward free trade agreements with the UAE, UK, and other nations, which will open new avenues for our industries." He also announced the formation of a high-level government committee to monitor and address the impact of tariffs on the industry.

Adityanath said, "Our goal is not just to save the industry but to take it to new heights. When one country imposes tariffs, we will open pathways to 10 new countries. This is the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We should not fear challenges but turn them into opportunities. The government is with you, and your future is bright." The UP CM noted that 11 years ago, the carpet industry was on the verge of collapse. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the carpet clusters of Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Varanasi were revitalised, and a Carpet Expo Mart established in Bhadohi as its hub.

The first expo saw very few foreign buyers, but today 300-400 buyers from 88 countries attended the event, reflecting the growing global demand for Bhadohi carpets.

He added that the UP government has promoted specific industries in each district under the MSME and ODOP (one district one product) schemes, giving new recognition to Bhadohi carpets, Moradabad brass, Firozabad glass, and Varanasi silk.

He emphasised that when the ODOP initiative began in 2017, no one imagined UP would achieve exports exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore, but today this milestone has been realised.

Adityanath highlighted that the carpet industry is not merely a trade, but a living tradition of artisans and craftsmen. Today, it provides employment to 25-30 lakh people and generates around Rs 17,000 crore in annual exports.

The sector has also emerged as a major avenue for women's empowerment, with the government encouraging more women to participate and gain economic independence while working from home.

"Do not underestimate Bhadohi, it is a symbol of the state and the country's economic strength. Before 2014, this industry was nearly dying, but today it has become UP's identity," Adityanath said.

He also noted that during Diwali, swadeshi fairs are being organised across all 75 districts, featuring special stalls for Bhadohi carpets.

Entrepreneur Ravi Pateria said, "The carpet industry is a magic created with hands. We have made the world's largest carpet and sent it to Kazakhstan. This art deserves special recognition." The chief minister responded, saying that the government is considering forming a committee to incorporate entrepreneurs' suggestions into policy decisions.

Haji Hamid, another carpet trader, expressed gratitude to the CM saying, "Your commitment has given new life to the carpet industry." Similarly, Anil Singh also highlighted the development of the Mirzapur-Vindhya corridor and suggested developing surrounding areas like NCR, to which the CM responded, "Work is underway to develop Bhadohi, Varanasi, and Mirzapur as a unified development region." Exporter Alok Barnwal raised concerns about the shortage of weavers and labour migration, and the CM assured, "We are linking the industry with women and local workers to promote self-reliance." The UP CM also distributed loans to beneficiaries of various schemes, the statement said.