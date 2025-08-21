US tariffs: CM calls for calibrated response, asks stakeholders to identify, develop new markets

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday called for a calibrated response to the tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian exports and urged stakeholders to identify and develop alternate markets to mitigate the impact.

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is facing these challenges with confidence, the CM added.

"We must strategically convert this adversity into opportunity," Fadnavis said at a high-level meeting held to discuss policy measures in line with global import-export dynamics.

Fadnavis proposed that Maharashtra undertake 100 reforms to improve its Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ecosystem and directed the creation of a dedicated 'War Room' to ensure their effective implementation and monthly reviews.

Maharashtra should proactively promote private industrial parks, with a clear policy to facilitate their development even outside MIDC areas, the CM said.

He emphasized the inclusion of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and a streamlined mechanism to fast-track permits for industrial setups.

"The state is committed to supporting both new and existing industries. The single-window clearance system must be strengthened to eliminate delays. Additionally, agro-based industries on land parcels above five hectares should not require prior permissions," he said.

Fadnavis also called for legal reforms to be effectively communicated to field-level functionaries to ensure ground-level impact.

He instructed officials to reduce the processing time for industrial clearances, expedite land demarcation procedures, and rationalize pollution-related penalties to prevent excessive charges on environment-friendly industries.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the key reforms already implemented in the state with regards to EoDB include biannual fire safety licenses to industries, adding that Maharashtra is the first in the country to offer this.

Other measures include passing of MAITRI Act 2023 for better coordination in industrial approvals, launch of Single Window Power Connection System requiring only two documents, introduction of Building Plan Management System for industrial construction approvals, and operationalizing of MILAP Portal for seamless industrial land application and allotment.

Reforms in the pipeline include creation of a land bank or speedy industrial land allocation, initiating transparent and time-bound land allotment processes, granting of enabling environmental clearances within 60 days, establishment of district-level investment promotion cells and implementation of 'One Block, One Cluster' policy for cluster-based industrial development, the statement said. PTI MR BNM