US tariffs unlikely to hurt India much: Kirti Vardhan Singh

Gonda (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) Union Minister of State (Mos) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday said India is unlikely to suffer much even if the US imposes higher tariffs, as the strength of the Indian economy has now been realised globally, including by US President Donald Trump.

Interacting with reporters at the district headquarters here, Singh, who is an MP from Gonda, said that Trump, who had earlier spoken about imposing heavy tariffs on India, has now understood that such measures would not cause significant damage to the country because of its robust economy.

Responding to a question on the perceived softening of Trump's tone towards India, the minister said that today the entire African continent, the European Union and several other countries across the world are comfortable engaging in imports and exports with India.

"Due to its vast population, India is a large market. No country, especially the US, should think that India's economy depends only on a few nations," he said.

Singh said India is strong both economically and militarily, and the world has begun to acknowledge its growing power. "This realisation is gradually becoming clear to everyone," he added.

He also said that international agreements are not finalised in a single day and require multiple rounds of discussions at various levels.

Referring to changing global dynamics, Singh said that while the world was earlier described as bipolar, centred around two major powers, the global order has now become multipolar.

Commenting on the recent controversy involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand in Prayagraj, Singh said that the higher the position a person holds, the greater is the responsibility that comes with it. "If people start taking the law into their own hands, the system cannot function. No one is above the law," he said.

He said there was a long-standing rule at the site of the incident that movement beyond a point had to be on foot, as thousands of people use the same route. "No individual can be bigger than law and order," the minister added. PTI COR ABN MNK MNK