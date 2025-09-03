US tariffs: What is PM Modi going to do for Tamil Nadu's western region, asks DMK

Chennai, Sep 3 (PTI) Underscoring the impact of the American tariffs on the textiles industry in Tamil Nadu's western region, including Tiruppur, the ruling DMK on Wednesday asked what the BJP-led Centre was going to do to protect the industries in the western belt as the Saffron party has set its sight on western parts of the state to win votes.

Listing Indian exports to the US, including textiles, the DMK's official organ "Murasoli" said the share of Tamil Nadu's western belt, including Coimbatore and Tiruppur was high in textiles and related exports.

In an editorial on September 3, 2025, the Tamil daily cited data of annual textiles export of about Rs 12,000 crore to the US from Tiruppur, and said that due to the American tariffs, in Tiruppur region alone, 5 lakh workers may lose jobs and 3,000 industrial units might be shut.

The US tariffs have left the western region on the boil and "what is the BJP government going to do to protect Tiruppur and Coimbatore? "What PM Modi is going to do to protect the western region? The BJP is a party that always works by aiming at the western region. The BJP targets the votes of people in the western region; what it is going to do to protect the industries in the western region?" Murasoli asked.

PM Modi does everything for the sake of Adani and Ambani, the editorial alleged and added that a question has since surfaced; asking what has Modi done to safeguard Tiruppur and Coimbatore textiles and allied industries.

Murasoli also referred to Tiruppur hosiery trade unions' demand seeking steps on a war footing to protect the industry and workers.

Tiurppur exporters have now started giving discounts on US shipments and some exporters who only focus on US markets have stopped production and Chief Minister MK Stalin had warned of such consequences in advance.

Duty drawback for Gujarat-based jewellery exporters alone have been increased and Tamil Nadu-based industries have not been considered, the DMK daily alleged.

In order to protect Tiruppur industries affected by US tariffs, PM Modi should immediately announce a "special fund package" to extend relief. "Will PM do it? the daily asked.

It may be recalled that the western region of the state had remained a bastion of the AIADMK for decades and the BJP also has many pockets of influence in the same western region.

Days ago, Stalin had said that 31 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s exports go to the US, making the state more vulnerable than the national average.

The State government has rolled out subsidies, schemes and support, but its capacity is limited and the Union government must step in with relief measures, GST correction, credit support and new FTAs, the chief minister had urged.

On August 28, 2025, Stalin had said that the 50 per cent US tariff has hit Tamil Nadu's exports hard, especially Tiruppur’s textile hub, causing a trade impact of nearly Rs 3,000 crore and putting thousands of jobs at risk. He urged the Centre to implement immediate relief and structural reforms to safeguard industries and workers. PTI VGN VGN ROH