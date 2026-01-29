US team meets Indian cos to boost hydrocarbon, nuclear-energy-related exports

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) An American delegation met with oil company officials and industry leaders to explore increasing imports of hydrocarbons and civil nuclear energy technologies from the US, an official statement said Thursday.

In the discussions, which took place during the India Energy Week in Goa, the US reaffirmed its commitment to a strong and results-oriented energy partnership with India, according to the statement.

"...the US delegation met with Indian national oil companies and industry leaders to discuss increasing imports of American hydrocarbons and civil nuclear energy technologies," the statement issued by the US Consulate General Mumbai said.

It can be noted that India has recently opened up the nuclear energy sector to private players, and a slew of conglomerates, including the JSW Group, are reportedly exploring opportunities.

Acting Consul General Mike Schreuder led the US delegation in engagements focused on expanding energy trade, strengthening infrastructure, and advancing technology cooperation, the statement said.

This highlights the growing economic and strategic importance of US-India energy ties, it added.

"Our cooperation is centred on action, expanding reliable American energy exports, promoting transparent and market-driven growth, and supporting affordable, dependable energy supplies," Schreuder said.

At present, the US supplies approximately 10 per cent of India's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) demand, and discussions at the IEW explored opportunities to expand long-term contracts for US crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

As India seeks to expand civil nuclear power, US companies offer a "global track record of success, it said. PTI AA BAL BAL