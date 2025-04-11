US VC firm Expert Dojo to invest USD 45 mn in Indian startups

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) US-based venture capital firm Expert Dojo on Friday announced plans to invest USD 45 million (about Rs 387 crore) in Indian startups over the next 3-4 years.

Launching its USD 100 million global fund at the Expert Dojo Investors Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, the firm earmarked USD 15 million to be invested in 20-25 Indian startups in FY26.

"Expert Dojo will deploy the USD 15 million in the first year to fund 20 to 25 early-stage startups across sectors such as fintech, B2B, SaaS, and AI. While sector-agnostic, the fund will focus on startups with global scalability. Founders can expect investment cheques ranging from USD 50,000 to USD 1 million, alongside access to Expert Dojo’s international mentorship and go-to-market network," the company said in a statement.

Over the next 2 to 3 years, Expert Dojo plans to invest an additional USD 30 million in Indian startups, the statement said.

The company has also opened its India office in Bengaluru, positioning it as a central hub for facilitating deal flow, supporting founders, and fostering collaboration within the ecosystem.

Expert Dojo is a Southern California-based international early-stage startup accelerator that has invested in over 300 startups since its inception in 2018.

Its existing India portfolio includes startups like Bhive, Cloudworx, Consuma, Mugafi, The Rollnumber, Fudr, and Doqfy, among others.

The investments will make way for Indian startups to scale globally, Expert Dojo General Partner Ashutosh Kumar Jha said.

"India's entrepreneurial talent pool is unmatched. But challenges remain, especially in cross-border capital access, international mentorship, and go-to-market expansion. This fund is structured to bridge these exact gaps.

"We're building more than a portfolio, we're building an India-US innovation corridor that opens doors for Indian startups to scale globally. From Bengaluru to Boston, from Delhi to Dubai, we want our founders to think and build borderlessly," he said. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL