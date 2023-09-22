USAID pledges USD 2 million to support Nepal’s democratic reforms

Kathmandu, Sep 22 (PTI) The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has pledged in aid an additional USD 2 million to Nepal for its development, including to support the stabilisation of the country's economy, promotion of jobs and deliver democratic dividends, according to a statement from the US Embassy here.

The additional amount comes as Nepal recently received USD 6.9 million from USAID to support the Himalayan nation's efforts to assemble stakeholders from across society to advance fundamental reforms.

"The USAID has announced additional USD 2 million financial assistance to support stabilisation of the economy, promote job and wage growth, mobilise investment, and deliver democratic dividends,” said the statement after the announcement was made during the ‘Democracy Delivers’ event on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda”, who is in the US to attend the UN General Assembly session, also joined the event.

On the occasion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power, in partnership with the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, convened philanthropic and private sector partners to invest in Nepal and other countries experiencing democratic openings, said the statement.

"The additional resources will be invested to align with Nepal’s ongoing effort to strengthen local governance and improve the delivery of public services to its citizens,” remarked Karen Welch, acting Mission Director of USAID/Nepal. PTI SBP RUP RUP RUP