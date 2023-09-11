'USBIS reaches out to 2.4 lakh villages over awareness about quality standards

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has reached out to 2.4 lakh village panchayats so far to create awareness about Indian standards at the grassroot levels.

Advertisment

BIS has undertaken a comprehensive initiative to sensitize Gram Panchayat Presidents and Secretaries across the country, an official statement said on Monday.

BIS, the National Standards Body of India, plays a pivotal role in formulating standards and conducting conformity assessments of products and services.

"Recognizing the critical importance of adhering to Indian standards for the well-being of citizens, the environment, and the overall quality of products and services, BIS has initiated this outreach program," the statement said..

Advertisment

The main objective of this initiative is to instil an understanding of the significance of adhering to Indian Standards among Gram Panchayats and ensuring compliance with these standards while implementing government programs and schemes at the village level.

It aims to promote the culture of standardisation and the benefits of using products conforming to Indian Standards among Gram Panchayats. Already 2.4 lakh Gram Panchayats have been reached out.

The Gram Panchayats are provided with a booklet of important and useful Indian Standards relevant to different sectors. BIS has also initiated training of Gram Panchayat Presidents and Secretaries in collaboration with state and district authorities across the country.

These training programmes for Presidents and Secretaries of Gram Panchayats are planned to be held at block and district levels through the nation-wide network of 38 BIS Branch Offices. PTI MJH MR