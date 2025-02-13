Use AI wisely, make own decisions: Masterclass for students during Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Learning to become masters of technology and not slaves, using AI wisely and making own decisions---are among the mantras shared with students during a technology masterclass as part of the PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha broadcast on Thursday.

Sharing the mantras were YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary popularly known as "Tehnical Guruji" and Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund at a special session of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', an annual event in which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations.

In a shift from the traditional town hall format, PM Modi preferred a more informal setting this time and took the students to Delhi's iconic Sunder Nursery for his annual interaction with them ahead of board exams.

"Learn to become masters of technology and not slaves. Technology should play role of a good enabler but your own intelligence, sharpness and creativity should take precedence," Chaudhary told students.

Sharing anecdotes about the era of "Floppy disks" and evolvement of technology since then, Gupta said today Artificial Intelligence can play a role of good study partner.

"But it has to be used wisely. It can give you all the knowledge, the wisdom, detailed analysis but basic concepts should be yours. If you are thorough with them you will be able to utilise AI with wisdom," she said.

The two guests also played a game with students called "AI charades" based on the popular game "dumb charades".

The students were asked to draw pictures of certain famous personalities using AI without naming them.

"This is called 'prompt engineering' and the game of AI is all about the right prompt," Chaudhary said.

Gupta, however, guided students to not let AI become their decision maker.

"For example, you want to make a choice between what stream to choose--Arts or science. AI can give you detailed analysis which can help you in decision making but the decision has to be yours. You cannot tomorrow think that AI asked me to do this," she said.

Eminent personalities like Boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru have also shared their experiences and knowledge with students on key aspects of life and learning in different episodes of Pariksha Pe Charcha this year.

On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared tips on stress management while opening up about her own struggle with depression.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event in which Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018. Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants from across the country and overseas.

Leadership lessons, meditation, exams versus knowledge, focusing like a batter in action and using technology wisely, not fearfully -- PM Modi touched upon multiple issues in a free-wheeling chat with students at Sunder Nursery which was broadcast on Monday. PTI GJS GJS DV DV