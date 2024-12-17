Use Made in India machinery to reduce infra project cost: Gadkari to industry

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged the infrastructure industry stakeholders to adopt 'Made in India' machinery that would help reduce project cost.

The Minister for Road, Transport and Highways made the remarks at Assocham's 'Annual Infrastructure Conference: CEOs Roundtable Discussion and Achiever Awards' event in the national capital.

There are many under-construction tunnel projects in India.

"We should have...good technology. But at the same time, we have to reduce the cost. And for that reason, my request to all of you is that how it is possible for us, to have Made in India machinery, which is our dream and which is the mission for all of us," Gadkari said.

The minister also said a project cost should be reduced without compromising quality, as bridge and tunnel projects are very crucial.

Gadkari further said 55 per cent work on the Zojila tunnel project is complete.

The tunnel project through the Zojila Pass at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National highway is of strategic importance as the highway remains closed during winter due to heavy snowfall, cutting off Ladakh region from Kashmir. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU