USFDA issues Form 483 with 4 observations to Piramal Pharma's Telangana unit

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Piramal Pharma has said the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with four observations after inspecting its Telangana-based manufacturing plant.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection of the company's Digwal (Telangana ) based plant from February 9, 2026, to February 13, 2026.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483, with four observations, Piramal Pharma said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

These observations are related to enhancement in procedures and not related to data integrity and indicated to be classified as a VAI (voluntary action indicated), it added.

The company is preparing a detailed response to the observations, which will be submitted to the USFDA within the stipulated timelines, the drug maker stated.

Piramal Pharma remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address all the observations, it added.

As per the USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection, when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.