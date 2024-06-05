USIBC congratulates PM Modi on electoral victory

Washington, Jun 5 (PTI) The US-India Business Council congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling NDA on their victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi is poised to form the government for a third consecutive term with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting a majority in the Lok Sabha, notwithstanding crushing losses in three Hindi heartland states after a bitterly fought election that was projected as a referendum on his popularity.

The Election Commission of India has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

"The US-India Business Council (USIBC) congratulates all Indians on the successful completion of the Lok Sabha elections and congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their expanded mandate," Atul Keshap, the USIBC president and CEO, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We look forward to working with the prime minister, his Cabinet, and all of India's elected leaders to continue to expand trade and investment between India and the US, helping Indians to achieve their aspirations for greater prosperity and development," he said.

The BJP won 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark and needing the support of allies in the party-led NDA for government formation, a far cry from the 303 and 282 seats it had won in 2019 and 2014, respectively, to have a majority on its own.

With support from BJP's key allies N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the NDA crossed the halfway mark and bagged around 290 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The elections also highlighted the revival of the main opposition Congress under Rahul Gandhi, and the unexpected role of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh -- under Akhilesh Yadav -- as a giant slayer.

The Congress, which is is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, won 99 seats compared to 52 it won in 2019, eating into the BJP's share in Rajasthan and Haryana. The INDIA bloc won more than 230 seats.

Keshap said, "India's national election is truly impressive as the greatest exercise of electoral choice in the history of our species." Yet again, the people of India have shown their great devotion to democracy and human freedom and inspired the world, he added.

"Hundreds of millions of India's citizens have spoken through the ballot and awarded Prime Minister Modi a historic third consecutive term as India's leader," Keshap said.

Indian-American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria also extended his congratulations to Modi and his team on the mandate.

"This historic win is a testament to the strength of India's democracy, showcased through the largest democratic voting process in history. The people of India have chosen a path of economic development and social justice, reaffirming their trust in Prime Minister Modi's leadership," he said.

India, Bhutoria said, is on a promising trajectory to become the world's third-largest economy in the coming years, further solidifying its global leadership and economic growth.

Under Modi's guidance, the nation is poised to achieve new heights. The energy and enthusiasm evident in the election results indicate that the most glorious days for India lie ahead, he added.

"As we look forward to collaborating closely in the future, we are optimistic that India will achieve even greater success under his leadership. The US-India partnership is set to strengthen and deepen with the return of Prime Minister Modi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Biden, we anticipate a robust and flourishing relationship in the years ahead," Bhutoria said. PTI LKJ SZM