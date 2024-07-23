USL Q1 profit rises 1.7 pc to Rs 485 cr

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday reported a 1.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 485 crore for the June quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 477 crore in the year-ago period, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations were at Rs 6,238 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 5,808 crore a year earlier, it added.

Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at Rs 5,619 crore as compared to Rs 5,173 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

USL CEO & Managing Director Hina Nagarajan said the company has commenced FY25 with a steady performance in the first quarter.

"Our renovation and innovation offerings are rolling out progressively with an encouraging response," she added.

Looking ahead, Nagarajan said, "We remain focused on enhancing the long-term competitiveness of our portfolio, and to sustainably deliver in a soft demand environment and harness every opportunity to create long-term value for all our stakeholders." PTI RKL TRB