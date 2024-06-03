UST acquires 100 pc stake in Endeavor Consulting Group

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Digital transformation solutions provider UST on Monday said it has acquired 100 per cent stake in US-based Endeavor Consulting Group.

The company did not disclose the valuation of the deal.

The acquisition will help UST solidify its position with pharmaceutical, biopharma, and medical technology device customers, the company said in a statement.

"UST's acquisition of Endeavor enhances the continued acceleration of our domain specialisation as exemplified by UST Evolve in the business transformation space and, with Endeavor's deep expertise, we will be better positioned to meet emerging client needs through pioneering solutions," Kailash Attal, Chief Solutions Officer at UST, said.

Earlier this year, UST acquired Australian process transformation company Leonardo. It also acquired global telecom engineering firm MobileComm in August 2023.

Orange County, California-headquartered UST has clients across more than 30 countries.

**** Computex 2024: GIGABYTE launches AI TOP to train AI models * Taiwanese computer hardware company GIGABYTE on Monday launched 'AI TOP' hardware to train AI models locally, during the ongoing Computex 2024 event in Taipei, Taiwan.

AI TOP includes a range of products, including motherboards, graphics cards, SSDs, and power supply units.

"The AI TOP Hardware offers flexibility and upgradability compared to traditional training solutions on the cloud and is suitable for standard electrical systems without extra cost in electricity construction. The AI TOP Tutor provides comprehensive consultation for AI TOP solutions, intuitive set-up guidance, and technical support.

"All these features make GIGABYTE AI TOP easily adapted by both beginners and professionals to start up their local AI training projects," a statement said. PTI ANK ANK SHW MR SHW