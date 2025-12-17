UST, IITM incubation cell inks pact to foster deep-tech startups in healthcare, life sciences

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) AI and technology solutions company UST has inked an initial agreement with the IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and research-driven solutions in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

According to a release, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to create a collaborative framework between UST and IITMIC (IIT Madras Incubation Cell, a deep-tech startup hub anchored at IIT Madras) to drive innovation through joint programs and industry partnerships, especially in high-impact domains.

This agreement establishes a partnership to identify "high-potential startups" and provide them with mentorship and targeted funding.

As the first in a series of joint innovation programs, the collaboration of UST and IITMIC, in partnership with Pfizer as Knowledge Partner and AWS as Technology Partner, jointly conducted an innovation challenge which received over 90 startup applications from 32 cities across India, reflecting "the growing momentum of India’s healthcare and life sciences startup ecosystem", the release noted.

"The top ten finalists received a month's worth of mentorship support from UST and finally presented before a distinguished jury panel at the final pitch day, held at IITMIC, Chennai," it added.

The top three winners of the challenge were Nucleo-Vir Therapeutics (winner), ChemBioSens (first runner-up) and LN Infosphere Tech Transformers (second runner-up).