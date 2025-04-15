UST opens fourth office in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) California-headquartered technology company UST on Tuesday inaugurated its fourth office in Bengaluru.

Situated in the MSR North Tower near Manyata Tech Park, Nagavara, the 300-seater office was inaugurated by Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head of Development Center Operations at UST.

"With satellite offices across key tech hubs in the city, we aim to provide our employees with convenient workspaces closer to their homes, reducing commute fatigue and enabling them to focus more on innovation and productivity.

"This expansion reinforces our dedication to fostering a dynamic and employee-centric work environment while continuing to deliver high-value solutions for our customers," Kirankumar Doreswamy, Vice President and Center Head, Bengaluru, said.

Founded in 1999 with its India headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, UST has expanded significantly across India, operating offices in major cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Hosur. The company employs more than 20,000 people across the country.

UST began its Bengaluru operations in 2012, establishing the city as its second-largest global delivery centre, with over 6,500 employees. PTI ANK HVA