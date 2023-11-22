UST opens new centre in Hyderabad; to double centre's headcount to 4,000 in next 3 years

Mumbai: Digital transformation solutions firm UST on Wednesday said it has opened a new advanced facility at the International Tech Park in Hyderabad and plans to double its headcount to 4,000 in the next three years.

The US-focused company already employs 2,000 people at the centre, which will be doubled over the next two-three years, UST said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 1,18,000-square-feet facility will be home to research initiatives in several dynamic sectors, including telecom, hitech, retail, and insurance, and is its fourth development center in the country with innovation labs.

The new centre will also focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of things, Krishna Sudheendra, the chief executive, said.

This expansion will enable the company to tap into the local talent pool, as it strengthens its capabilities across various strategic domains and technologies, said Alexander Varghese, the chief operating officer.

The innovation lab in the new Hyderabad centre is UST's fourth in the country, after Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Chennai, Varghese said.

The company has software delivery and development centers in Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi-NCR.

At present, the company employs around 15,000 people in the country and a similar number of people globally as well.

UST entered Hyderabad in 2018, with just 250 employees and has since then expanded rapidly, and by 2021 it had over 1,000 employees becoming one of its fastest-growing development centers.