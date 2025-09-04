UTI AMC appoints Vetri Subramaniam as MD & CEO

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) Ltd on Thursday appointed Vetri Subramaniam as its managing director and chief executive officer effective February 1, 2026.

He assumes the role of "MD & CEO designate" with immediate effect, succeeding Imtaiyazur Rahman, who will continue as strategic advisor till June 12, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition, the AMC said in a statement.

Subramaniam has been with UTI AMC since 2017 and took over as the Chief Investment Officer in 2021. He has been instrumental in shaping its investment processes and strategy.

Rahman, a UTI veteran since 1998, has been leading the company since 2018 and oversaw the firm's initial public offering (IPO) in 2020. He has overseen UTI's rapid growth and expansion since then. Under his leadership, UTI AMC's market capitalisation tripled to over Rs 18,000 crore, and its AUM grew sevenfold to Rs 21.93 lakh crore in 2025.

"Rahman will continue to serve as a Strategic Advisor to MD & CEO from February 1, 2026, to June 12, 2026, thereby ensuring a seamless succession," DK Mehrotra, Chairman of the Board, said.

Notably, UTI AMC's foundation day falls on February 1.