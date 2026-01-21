UTI AMC profit declines 20 pc to Rs 121 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 121 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 151 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

However, on a normalised basis, which excludes exceptional items, its PAT rose 43 per cent year-on-year to Rs 216 crore.

Total income increased 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 518 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 420 crore a year earlier, driven by higher revenue from operations, UTI AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The assets under management (AUM) of UTI AMC stood at Rs 23,14,828 crore, while UTI Mutual Fund's quarterly average AUM was Rs 3,93,809 crore as of December 31, 2025.

On a standalone basis, the asset management firm's PAT declined 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 124 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 142 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 424 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 330 crore.