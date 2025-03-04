Uttar Pradesh Assembly passes 2025-26 budget of over Rs 8 lakh cr

Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed the state's budget of over Rs 8 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26 with a clear majority.

Announcing the passage of the budget, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said it has been approved by a majority vote.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the discussion and urged the House to pass the proposed budget.

On February 20, the state's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had presented the Rs 8.08 lakh crore budget in the Assembly.

Khanna also moved the Appropriation Bill (proposed budget) in the House to seek approval. The bill was backed by a majority of members, following which the Speaker formally announced its passage.