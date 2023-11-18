Uttar Pradesh becomes top state in Inland Fisheries category: state official

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has won the best state award in the inland fisheries category, according to a state government official.

The award will be given during the Global Fisheries Conference 2023, which will be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on November 21.

November 21 is celebrated as World Fisheries Day.

Special Secretary to the Fisheries Department, Prashant Sharma, said that Uttar Pradesh has won the best state award in the Inland Fisheries category.

Speaking to reporters here at the Lok Bhavan, Nishad said that as directed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the schemes related to fishery have been implemented at the ground level. As a result of this, in the past six-and-a-half years, there has been a significant increase in fish production in the state.

It is the visionary thought process of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the state has bagged the top spot in inland fish rearing. Last year, the fish production was 8.09 lakh metric tonnes, while it is 9.15 lakh metric tonnes this year, Nishad added.

In terms of fish seeds, last year's production stood at 27,128 lakh metric tonnes, whereas the same was 36,187 lakh metric tonnes this year, he said.