Uttar Pradesh emerges as reliable, attractive destination for investment: Nand Gopal Gupta

Lucknow, Feb 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a reliable and attractive destination for investment, State Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said on Wednesday.

Addressing a high-level interaction with Laghu Udyog Bharti here, Gupta said the objective of the state government was not only to attract investment but also to provide industries with a sustainable, secure and conducive environment under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the leadership of the Chief Minister, according to a statement.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Rakesh Sachan, Additional Chief Secretary Alok Kumar, and senior officials of Invest UP, including Additional CEO Prerna Sharma, were also present in the meeting.

During the interaction, discussions were held on accelerating overall industrial development in the state, strengthening operational MSME units and simplifying industrial land allotment and operational procedures to make them transparent and investor-friendly.

The review covered issues like improvement in industrial plot allotment, re-allotment of cancelled plots, infrastructure development in industrial areas, rationalisation of lease rent and maintenance charges, priority to startups and existing units, pollution control measures and simplification of licensing procedures.

The ministers emphasised minimising unnecessary litigation related to industrial land allotment and ensuring timely and effective industrial and commercial utilisation of allotted land.

Under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Scheme, 100 acres of land have been identified in each district, where phase-wise, cluster-based industrial development will be undertaken on a plug-and-play model to facilitate faster establishment of micro and small industries, according to officials.

Laghu Udyog Bharti placed several policy-related suggestions concerning micro and small industries, including industry-friendly land allotment mechanisms, cluster-based development, and availability of plug-and-play sheds, among others.

The organisation also stressed the need to further promote and technologically upgrade existing MSME units in the state by adopting best industrial practices.

It was stated that several suggestions had already been addressed through Nivesh Mitra 3.0, while the remaining issues were being incorporated in subsequent phases to ensure time-bound approvals, transparent processes and minimal compliance requirements.

MSME Minister Sachan reiterated the government's commitment to promoting MSMEs, Khadi, village industries, handloom and textile sectors and resolving issues faced by entrepreneurs.

The meeting concluded with a consensus that industrial land allotment and policies should be practical, simple and fair to ensure smooth industrial operations and avoid unnecessary financial and administrative burden on micro and small enterprises.