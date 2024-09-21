Uttar Pradesh emerging as leading investment destination: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state is emerging as a major part of the national campaign for development and investment.

He also said that Uttar Pradesh has transformed into the most attractive destination for investment, driven by good governance.

Addressing a gathering at the Samsung Innovation Campus certificate distribution ceremony at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University here, Adityanath highlighted UP's rise as India's largest mobile phone manufacturing state, with the state contributing a massive 55 per cent of the country's mobile phone production.

Additionally, 60 per cent of mobile components are also manufactured in the state.

"Today, UP is emerging as a major part of the national campaign for development and investment," he said.

At the event, the chief minister also handed out certificates to eight students, while 600 B.Tech students from Gorakhpur University and ITM received certificates for their training under Samsung's Innovation Campus program, the UP government said in a statement.

Recalling the past, Adityanath mentioned that before 2017, Samsung was considering shutting down its Noida unit due to the adverse situation in the state.

After taking charge, he (Yogi Adityanath's government) reached out to Samsung officials, assuring them of swift solutions to their problems.

The result was the establishment of the world's largest mobile phone manufacturing facility, which was inaugurated in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then President of South Korea Moon Jae-in. Adityanath also highlighted how security became a priority for his government to ensure a conducive environment for investment.

"In 2017, when UP wasn't even safe for its people, who would feel secure investing here? The government adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards crime, alongside formulating policies for 27 sectors," he said.

The introduction of the "Nivesh Mitra" portal and "Nivesh Sarathi" system simplified obtaining NOCs and monitoring MoUs, leading to a record Rs 40 lakh crore in investment proposals during the 2023 Global Investors Summit, creating employment opportunities for two crore youths, he said.

He also emphasized the importance of market mapping to meet demand and supply. If institutions fail to design courses aligned with market needs, they risk producing a large number of unemployed youth, he said, and added that institutions must adapt to the evolving needs of the region, country, and the world to ensure the employability of students for the next two decades.

In addition, Adityanath encouraged institutions to conduct social impact studies, which are crucial for investors considering UP for setting up units. He pointed out that such studies could focus on local issues like flood management or historical significance, and assured government funding for these projects.

Sharing a mantra for success, the UP CM urged students to embrace hard work. "Instead of working six hours, develop the habit of working 12 to 14 hours a day. Work never weakens you; it always teaches you something new.

"By working more, you can strengthen PM Modi's Digital India initiative," he said.