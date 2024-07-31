Uttar Pradesh govt directs discom officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply across state

Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday directed the officials of all discoms to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state to ensure that residents do not suffer due to the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions.

The managing directors of all discoms (distribution companies) have been instructed to compensate for any disruptions in the scheduled power supply by providing additional electricity during the scheduled power cuts according to the roster, according to a statement.

Minister of Energy and Urban Development, AK Sharma said, "the state government has established a power supply schedule that must be strictly adhered to. The schedule includes 18 hours of power in rural areas, 21.5 hours at tehsil headquarters, and 24 hours at district headquarters." "If there are interruptions in the power supply due to local faults, it must be compensated during the power cut period, as per the roster," he said.

The minister further said that this compensatory supply policy also applies to agricultural feeders to ensure that farmers have adequate power for irrigation.

"All discoms must implement this system in their areas, and any laxity or negligence will not be tolerated", he added.