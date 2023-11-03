Uttar Pradesh keen to collaborate with Japanese companies, chief minister tells entrepreneurs from Japan

Lucknow, Nov 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met a Japanese entrepreneurs' delegation led by Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki to discuss various investment opportunities in the state and expressed his government's eagerness to collaborate with Japanese firms.

According to a press statement issued by the state government, the chief minister discussed the vast potential for industrial investment in Uttar Pradesh with Japanese entrepreneurs, expressing the state government's eagerness to collaborate with Japanese companies.

The chief minister pointed out the state's abundant human resources, skilled labour force, and vast consumer market.

He said, the state, often referred to as the 'food basket' of India, offers significant investment opportunities in agriculture, food processing, and dairy sectors. Varanasi is the hub of India's major textile centres including the silk cluster. Tourism is also a priority sector, which can be a good destination for investors in Uttar Pradesh.

Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki, who led the delegation, praised the vast opportunities available for industries and trade in Uttar Pradesh, the state's infrastructure development efforts, and the chief minister's leadership, the statement said.

The ambassador said that Japanese investors are enthusiastic about the policies in place, and this enthusiasm is expected to further elevate the strong relations between India and Japan, as per the statement.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that relations between India and Japan have always been friendly. There is mutual harmony and all-round cooperation between the two countries. Both countries are large economies and have democratic, secular and pluralistic systems with common socio-economic development priorities as well as world-class strategic visions.

Referring to the ancient cultural ties between the two countries, the chief minister stated that India and Japan have had strong cultural ties for centuries due to the spread of Buddhism.

Uttar Pradesh has a number of religious sites associated with the life of Lord Buddha. Kapilvastu, Sarnath, Sankisa, Shravasti, and Kushinagar are major Buddhist centres. PTI CDN SGC HVA