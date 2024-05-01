Uttar Pradesh pips Tamil Nadu in monthly GST revenue collections

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has overtaken Tamil Nadu in terms of monthly GST collections by recording a 19 per cent increase in tax revenues in April.

According to official data, the GST collections in Uttar Pradesh grew 19 per cent to Rs 12,290 crore in April 2024, becoming the fourth largest contributor after Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. Tamil Nadu, which saw a 6 per cent rise in GST mop-up to Rs 12,210 crore in the month slipped to fifth place.

Traditionally, GST collections in Tamil Nadu have been higher than that in Uttar Pradesh which is the largest state in terms of population. In April 2023, Tamil Nadu's GST collection was Rs 11,559 crore while Uttar Pradesh's was Rs 10,320 crore.

In March 2024, Tamil Nadu's collection was Rs 11,017 crore, compared to Rs 9,087 crore of Uttar Pradesh. In February too, Tamil Nadu's mop-up was higher at Rs 9,713 crore, against Rs 8,054 crore of Uttar Pradesh.

In December 2023, Tamil Nadu's GST revenue stood at Rs 9,888 crore against Rs 8,011 crore of UP.

In terms of total GST collection by states, Maharashtra was the largest contributor garnering revenue of Rs 37,671 crore. Maharashtra recorded a 13 per cent growth in April GST collection.

Karnataka is the second biggest contributor to GST revenues with collections of Rs 15,978 crore in April, a 9 per cent year-on-year growth.

Gujarat registered a 13 per cent Y-o-Y growth with revenues of Rs 13,301 crore in April.

The GST collections, which include central and state mop-up, breached the Rs 2 lakh crore milestone in a month for the first time since the rollout of the unified tax system.

Goods and Services Tax collections grew 12.4 per cent to a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April. The revenue growth was aided by strong economic momentum and increased domestic transactions and imports. PTI JD CS JD MR