Uttar Pradesh transformed into prime investment destination in six years: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has transformed from being a 'Bimaru' state to become a prime investment destination in the past six years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

'Bimaru' is used to refer to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the states that are laggards in a number of economic growth indicators in the country.

In a marked departure from its reputation just six years ago, the state has become a prime investment destination within the country, drawing substantial domestic tourism and securing significant funds from banks for industrial growth, Adityanath said while launching the Micro Entrepreneur Accident Insurance Scheme on the occasion of the World Entrepreneurship Day.

According to an official release, Adityanath highlighted the growth in state's exports and said that the transformation was a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiration and direction along with the state government's inclusive approach that assured security to all investors.

"As a consequence of this, Uttar Pradesh is swiftly gaining recognition as a top-tier destination on both the national and global fronts," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is the largest state by population in the country. Until six years ago, it was considered a Bimaru region. No one wanted to come to UP. Hearing the name of UP used to create fear among the people, but now the scenario has changed, the chief minister said.

Referring to recent RBI and NITI Aayog reports, the chief minister said that these reports significantly demonstrate the ongoing transformation in Uttar Pradesh.

In an apparent reference to opposition parties, he said these reports should open the eyes of those who ask what has changed in UP. "Tell them that UP is the first state in the country to guarantee security. We got rid of the Bimaru state tag and moved UP towards a developed state," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is swiftly emerging as a major investment hub, excelling in banking services for entrepreneurs and drawing the highest number of tourists, he said, pointing out that the state's systematic efforts across sectors are now yielding visible outcomes.

The north India's first data centre in UP stands as a symbol of technological advancement, while the resounding buzz of UP's Film City has reached Mumbai, capturing the attention of directors, producers, and actors eager to partake in its growth. The state's conducive business environment is another notable factor contributing to its newfound appeal, he said.

The government's proactive approach is manifested in significant developments such as the construction of Asia's largest airport in Jewar at a site previously marked by conflict.

Former scenes of agitation over minor matters have given way to notable achievements like the completion of the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways, the chief minister added.

On the occasion, the chief minister also disbursed a cheque of Rs 11.37 crore, the first installment, to developers overseeing private industrial park projects in Jhansi, Hapur, and Sambhal under the Pledge Park initiative, the release added.