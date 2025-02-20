Uttarakhand govt presents Rs 1 lakh cr budget with focus on infra, innovation

Dehradun, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal on Thursday presented in the assembly over Rs 1-lakh-crore budget for 2025-26 with an emphasis on innovation, agriculture, connectivity and infrastructure development.

The total budget size has been increased by 13 per cent compared to budgetary allocation of Rs 89,000 crore for the current fiscal.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that He said this the budget is based on the Prime Minister's basic mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and it will prove to be a milestone in the development of Uttarakhand.

"We have prepared this budget keeping in mind the comprehensive framework of ecology, economy, sustainable and inclusive development as well as technology and accountability," Dhami told reporters after the budget presentation.

He said that in this budget, a venture fund has been set up which also includes riverfront development plan, operation of electric buses and establishment of a sports university.

"This budget is based on the theme of innovation, self-reliant Uttarakhand and dynamic human resources and in this, all sections, especially the poor, youth, farmers and women welfare have been given priority." While presenting the budget in the assembly, the state finance minister said that the Rs 1,01,175.33 crore budget for 2025-26 includes revenue expenditure of Rs 59,954.65 crore and a capital outlay of Rs 41,220.68 crore.

Aggrawal said agriculture, industry, energy, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and ayush are the foundation of a prosperous and developed Uttarakhand.

The Budget is a reflection of these priorities of the state government that can be understood with the four letters of the English alphabet N, A, M, O, Aggrawal said.

N stands for Navachar (innovation), A for Aatmnirbhar Uttarakhand, M for Mahan Virasat (great heritage) and O for Ojaswi Manav Sansadhan (a spirited human resource).

Aggrawal said that the total receipts in 2025–26 are estimated to be around Rs 1,01,034.75 crore, which includes Rs 62,540.54 crore of revenue receipts and Rs 38,494.21 crore of capital receipts.

During this period, tax revenue in revenue receipts is Rs 39,917.74 crore, which includes the state share of Rs 15,902.92 crore in central taxes, he said.

In the budget, the total estimated revenue receipts from the state's own sources are Rs 28,410.30 crore, out of which tax revenue is Rs 24,014.82 crore and non-tax revenue is Rs 4,395.48 crore.

An expenditure of Rs 26,005.66 crore is estimated on repayment of loans, Rs 6,990.14 crore as payment of interest, approximately Rs 18,197.10 crore on salary allowances of state employees and Rs 9,917.40 crore as pension and other retirement benefits.

No revenue deficit is estimated in the budget for the year 2025–26, but a revenue surplus of Rs 2,585.89 crore is possible. Apart from this, a fiscal deficit of Rs 12,604.92 crore is estimated, which is 2.94 per cent of the state GDP and within the specified limit of the FRBM Act.

After the budget was presented in the House, the Chief Minister said while talking to reporters that this budget presents the vision of fulfilling our priorities and resolutions and the roadmap for future plans.

He expressed pride that in the silver jubilee year of the formation of the state, the size of the state budget crossed Rs one lakh crore, which is 13 per cent more than last year and 24 times more than the first budget presented in 2001–02 after the creation of the state.

Soon after the Budget was tabled in the House, the Chief Minister said it was a Budget prepared after holding consultations with different sections and reflected the people's aspirations.

"The Budget has adopted a holistic approach. It incorporates suggestions that came up during consultations held with different sections and reflects the aspirations of people. It is a holistic Budget that takes care of women, farmers, youth and the poor," Dhami told reporters.

The budget provisions dedicated to basic infrastructure development include Rs 625 crore for Jamrani dam project, Rs 285 crore for Lakhwar project, Rs 75 crore for Song project, Rs 1268.70 crore under capital expenditure head for PWD, Rs 1065 crore for rural development under PMGSY and Rs 1843.44 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Aproximately Rs 989.74 crore have been allocated for National Health Programme and National Urban Health Mission together, Rs 150 crore for Rural Enterprise Acceleration Project, Rs 127 crore under Spring And River Rejuvenation Authority, Rs 60 crore for Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana and Rs 10 crore for Mukya Mantri Palayan Roktham Yojana. PTI ALM MR MR