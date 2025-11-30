Uttarakhand hikes SAP for early, normal varieties of sugarcane by Rs 30 per quintal

Dehradun, Nov 29 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Saturday that the State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane for the 2025-26 crushing season has been fixed at Rs 405 per quintal for early maturing varieties and Rs 395 per quintal for normal varieties.

The chief minister gave this information after approving an increase of Rs 30 per quintal in the SAP for sugarcane purchased by Uttarakhand's sugar mills compared to last year.

In the last 2024-25 crushing season, the SAP for early varieties of sugarcane was fixed at Rs 375 per quintal and Rs 365 per quintal for normal varieties.

The CM said that the state government's goal is to accelerate the economic empowerment of farmers, and for that reason, the sugarcane prices have been significantly increased this year compared to the previous year.

Dhami also stated that extensive discussions were held with cooperative, public and private sector sugar mills, the Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Department, farmer organisations and related stakeholders throughout the price determination process.

He stated that a balanced decision was made after a proper analysis of the fair and remunerative price (FRP) set by the central government, the sugarcane price in effect in Uttar Pradesh, and the state's geographical and agricultural conditions.

"This increased price announced for the 2025-26 crushing season will not only provide relief to sugarcane farmers but will also strengthen the state's agricultural economy and help promote sugarcane production," he stated. NB AMJ AMJ