Uttarakhand releases revised GST rates ahead of festive season

Dehradun, Sep 19 (PTI) The Uttarakhand finance department has released revised GST rates, which would come into effect from September 22 for key consumer goods and services in the state.

The reduction in GST rates for most services and goods will provide significant relief to consumers during the festival season.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has significantly reduced GST rates across the country. In line with this, new GST rates are being implemented in the state from September 22nd. This will not only provide relief to consumers but also boost the economy," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Finance Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said in accordance with the decisions taken at the 56th meeting of the GST Council, the central government issued various notifications regarding tax rate determination on September 17, 2025.

In line with that, Uttarakhand also issued notifications on September 18, 2025, regarding tax rates on various goods and services. The changes made in tax rates through these notifications will come into effect on September 22, he said.

This change will reduce the prices of all covered goods. This will increase the purchasing power of consumers, thereby increasing demand for goods and encouraging trade, Jawalkar said.

The simplification of tax rates will directly benefit the general public and will have a positive impact on the economy in the long run, he said.

The objective is to maximise benefits to the general public, especially those in the lower and middle income groups. Farmers and traders will also benefit from these tax reforms. PTI ALM TRB TRB