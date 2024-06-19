Uttarakhand to install mines surveillance system to curb illegal mining

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government will install mines surveillance systems across the state to check illegal mining.

The state Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on Tuesday approved a Rs 93-crore proposal for the installation of Mining Digital Transformation and Surveillance System (MDTSS), according to an official statement.

The systems will be installed at 40 check gates across Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar. Dehradun will have 8 check gates, Haridwar 13, Nainital 10, and Udham Singh Nagar 9.

The new system equipped with bullet cameras, RFID radars, and LED floodlights will not only help monitor illegal mining activities but also boost the state government's revenue, the statement said.

Besides, a mining state control centre (MSCC) will be set up in Dehradun, along with mini command centres at district headquarters in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar.