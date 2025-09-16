Uttarakhand's Shilpi Arora becomes first woman director from state in KRIBHCO's history

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Shilpi Arora, a veteran cooperator from Uttarakhand, has been elected as director of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO), becoming the first woman from the northern state to hold the position in the agricultural cooperative's history.

The appointment at KRIBHCO, one of India's largest multi-state cooperative organisations, marks a milestone for women's representation in the country's cooperative sector, which serves millions of farmers nationwide through fertilisers, seeds and agricultural products.

Arora, who has spent two decades working on farmers' and women's welfare issues, was active during the farmers' protests at the Ghazipur border and has been associated with both KRIBHCO and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), an official statement said.

The social activist also serves as the founder chairperson of Ficci FLO Uttarakhand and state president of Punjabi Mahila Mahasabha.

Following her election, she congratulated newly elected chairman Sudhakar Chaudhary and vice chairman Chandrapal Yadav, pledging her commitment to the cooperative movement. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL