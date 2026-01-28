V-Guard Q3 net profit up 9.4 pc to Rs 20.26cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Electrical goods manufacturer V-Guard Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported an increase of 9.4 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20.26 crore for the December quarter of FY26 on a year to year basis.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 18.52 crore in the October-December period last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from V-Guard Industries.

V-Guard's revenue from operations was at Rs 1,403.51 crore, up 10.63 per cent in the December quarter. It was at Rs 1,268.65 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of V-Guard in the December quarter were up 9.57 per cent to Rs 1,309.81 crore.

Its revenue from the Electricals segment was at Rs 601.98, up 25.8 per cent. Similarly, revenue from Consumer Durables was up 4.55 per cent to Rs 444.1 crore.

However, its revenue from Sunflame was at Rs 71.48 crore, down 9.9 per cent.

V-Guard's total income, which includes other incomes, was at Rs 1,409.24 crore, up 10.6 per cent in the December quarter.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly said: "Business has delivered double digit growth in the third quarter mainly driven by the electrical segment which had good volume growth and also experienced commodity price inflation." Following the implementation of new labour codes, the company has reassessed its employee benefit obligation. Accordingly, an incremental charge of Rs 22.11 crore has been recognised as 'Exceptional item' for the quarter, he said.

Over the outlook, Chittilappilly said: "Overall margin continues to be resilient and we look forward to the upcoming summer season with the expectation to deliver strong results." Shares of V-Guard Industries Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 317.85 on the BSE, up 0.43 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH DR DR