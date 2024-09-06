V K Paul launches coffee table book highlighting 50 entrepreneurs under Atal Innovation Mission

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) NITI Aayog member V K Paul on Friday launched a coffee table book which highlighted 50 pioneer entrepreneurs under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) ecosystem from across India who are driving change through their contributions in life sciences and biotechnology.

Within this sector, the publication delineates innovation into subcategories like diagnostics, therapeutics, bioengineering and drug discovery.

The book is intended to highlight the stories of these innovations and underscore the vast applications and impact of their innovations.

Intended to both guide and inspire upcoming startups, the book also underscores the pivotal role of AIM-supported incubators in fostering innovation and research within these domains.

These incubators have significantly augmented India's capabilities in life sciences and biotechnology, empowering emerging innovators and researchers.

AIM since its inception has played a crucial role in establishing India as a global startup hub, its 72 Atal Incubation Centres are spread across the country.

These incubators are more than just physical spaces, they provide essential support including seed funding, networking opportunities, co-working spaces and expert mentoring. PTI BKS DRR