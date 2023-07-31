V-Logis unveils warehousing facility in Thane

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) V-Trans' warehousing and 3PL arm V-Logis on Monday announced the unveiling of its warehousing facility at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra.

"With its strategic location and advanced features, the facility aligns perfectly with our mission," Ronak Shah, Executive Director at V-Trans (India) Ltd & V-Logis' CEO, said.

Spread across 1,25,000 square feet of space, the new facility offers features such as a pre-engineered building (PEB) shed structure, ensuring durability and flexibility, and FM-2 flooring with a load capacity of 8MT per square metre, the company said, and added that the facility is also compliant with international standards, providing Grade A facilities.

Together with V-Trans and V-Xpress, V-Logis offers a comprehensive suite of integrated logistics services, catering to all transportation and distribution requirements. PTI IAS SHW